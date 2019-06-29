Peter Schmuck’s Orioles grades for the week of July 25-31

Nick Wass / AP

The Orioles have been in an offensive funk since the All-Star break and they did not break out of it last week, though their 12th-inning rally Sunday gave them a six-run performance for the first time since July 6. The best thing about July is that it’s over, and Chris Davis, Mark Trumbo, Manny Machado and Matt Wieters badly need to turn the page. There were some solid offensive performances however. Hyun Soo Kim returned from the DL and had six hits in his first 18 at-bats (.333) and Pedro Alvarez has been heating up. Adam Jones took charge with a .321 average, three homers and eight RBIs. The club can only hope that his dramatic three-run homer Sunday jumpstarts the entire batting order. Still, it’s hard to sugarcoat a week in which it took a 12th-inning three-run homer to keep the O’s from averaging less than three runs per game.