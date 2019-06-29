Peter Schmuck’s Orioles grades for the week of July 25-31

Nick Wass / AP
The Orioles have been in an offensive funk since the All-Star break and they did not break out of it last week, though their 12th-inning rally Sunday gave them a six-run performance for the first time since July 6. The best thing about July is that it’s over, and Chris Davis, Mark Trumbo, Manny Machado and Matt Wieters badly need to turn the page. There were some solid offensive performances however. Hyun Soo Kim returned from the DL and had six hits in his first 18 at-bats (.333) and Pedro Alvarez has been heating up. Adam Jones took charge with a .321 average, three homers and eight RBIs. The club can only hope that his dramatic three-run homer Sunday jumpstarts the entire batting order. Still, it’s hard to sugarcoat a week in which it took a 12th-inning three-run homer to keep the O’s from averaging less than three runs per game.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Nick Wass / AP
The O’s made just one error all week – that off-balance throw by Matt Wieters on Friday night – and continue to climb back to where they belong in the American League and major league rankings. They now rank in the top five in the majors (third in the AL) for fewest errors and sixth in the majors (and third in the AL) in fielding percentage. The only thing surprising about this is that they had fallen as low as 20th in those categories early in the season. And, while Chris Davis has struggled horribly at the plate in July, he should get some major props for not letting that affect his defense at first base, which has been more than Gold Glove-worthy.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Every week, Orioles columnist Peter Schmuck will grade the performance of the Orioles in five categories. The letter grades are not directly tied to any particular statistic, but are representative of a cumulative evaluation of everything – tangible or intangible – that falls under that particular category.
Peter Schmuck