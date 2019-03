Mitchell Layton / Getty Images

The Orioles offense suddenly came alive last week, averaging 8.3 runs per game thanks largely to three straight double-digit performances against the Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend. Jonathan Schoop remains on a huge tear. He has homered in six of his team’s past seven games (including last Sunday) and is riding a career-high 12-game hitting streak. Adam Jones also had a good week, batting .417 and driving in seven runs, while Danny Valencia rattled off eight hits in 15 at-bats (.533). Trey Mancini ended the week on a roll, with a string of six hits that stretched from Friday’s game into Sunday, and Joey Rickard drove in eight runs over a two-game span Friday and Saturday. Overall, the hitters combined to bat .346 with 13 home runs.