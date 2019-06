Patrick Smith / Getty Images

Throughout the first few weeks after the All-Star break, Orioles hitters seemed to perk up and – for a while – had the best post-break team batting average in the major leagues. That didn’t translate to a lot of wins, but it was an encouraging sign that the O’s were getting more contact conscious. Now, it appears they have slipped back into their old routine, if last week is any indication. The O’s batted a combined .203 last week and scored just 17 runs in seven games. Their team batting average (.236) is the worst in the American League and ranks 28th among the 30 MLB teams. Nobody had a particularly impressive week at the plate.