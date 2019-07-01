Peter Schmuck’s Orioles grades for the week of Aug. 1-7

Nam Y. Huh / AP

The Orioles' offensive attack is finally starting to come around after a very disappointing July, but it remains a gradual process. The O’s averaged five runs per game for the week and batted a combined .279 with 14 home runs. That’s all pretty good, but the numbers were juiced a bit by Sunday’s breakout performance, which featured more than a third of the club’s offensive production for the last week. Still there were some strong individual performances, most notably Manny Machado’s record-tying three-homer game on Sunday and Pedro Alvarez’s continuing hot streak. He appeared in five games and batted .500 with five home runs. On paper, Chris Davis continues to struggle with just three hits last week, but he hit his first homer in a month on Sunday and walked enough to register a .360 on-base percentage. Adam Jones, J.J. Hardy and Hyun Soo Kim all had solid weeks. It’s not all good yet, but it’s getting better.