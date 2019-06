Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images

What’s really left to say about the way the Orioles offense has been performing? O’s hitters struck out 20 times in Saturday night’s extra-inning game. Their inability to move runners up and take advantage of scoring opportunities is chronic. With a few exceptions, they don’t seem to scout teammate at-bats to gain insight into what a pitcher is doing. Maybe someone should have noticed on Saturday night that Trevor Cahill threw a changeup below the strike zone six out of the seven times he threw a pitch with a 2-1 count. The other time was a borderline breaking pitch down and away. The O’s swung at all seven of them, with no good result. They batted a combined .201 and averaged 2.8 runs on the road trip. Ugh.