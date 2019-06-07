Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for July 27

Brian Blanco / Getty Images
It would be nice to look at the last two games and figure that the Orioles are coming out of a long offensive slump, but it’s too early for that. The O’s batted a combined .200 last week and struck out 49 times in 195 at-bats. The two five-run performances against the Rays were encouraging, but four runs came on one swing on Saturday night and four runs came on a couple of clutch hits by Nolan Reimold and Caleb Joseph on Sunday. They averaged just better than five hits a game for the first four games of the week and three runs per game overall. Something still has to give if they are going to pull themselves back into contention for the AL East title.
Brian Blanco / Getty Images
Here’s the good news, the Orioles haven’t made an error since the All-Star break and they’re now ranked first in all of baseball in fielding percentage at .989 and fewest errors with 39. Manny Machado put on a show all weekend at Tropicana Field, displaying his fantastic arm on a number of important plays and Orioles outfielders also made some clutch throws and they stack up an impressive team assist total. Just business as usual for the best defensive team in baseball, but the O’s didn’t do much to take advantage of it last week.
Every week, columnist Peter Schmuck will grade the performance of the Orioles in five categories. The letter grades are not directly tied to any particular statistic, but are representative of a cumulative evaluation of everything – tangible or intangible – that falls under that particular category.