Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for July 27

It would be nice to look at the last two games and figure that the Orioles are coming out of a long offensive slump, but it’s too early for that. The O’s batted a combined .200 last week and struck out 49 times in 195 at-bats. The two five-run performances against the Rays were encouraging, but four runs came on one swing on Saturday night and four runs came on a couple of clutch hits by Nolan Reimold and Caleb Joseph on Sunday. They averaged just better than five hits a game for the first four games of the week and three runs per game overall. Something still has to give if they are going to pull themselves back into contention for the AL East title.