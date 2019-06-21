Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for July 20

Carlos Osorio / Associated Press
It has been a tough slog for the Orioles offense, which has struggled so badly with runners in scoring position recently that Saturday night’s 3-0 victory, which featured one hit with runners in scoring position, seemed like a breakout performance. The actual breakout performance came on Sunday, when the O’s delivered four RISP hits in the same inning after getting just three in their previous eight games. The offense churned out plenty of hits overall during the weekend and batted a combined .306 (34-for-111) and might have regained their offensive mojo just in time for a return to divisional play. Jonathan Schoop was the big bopper all weekend, with three multihit games, a home run and four RBIs.
Carlos Osorio / Associated Press
The defense continues to lead the American League in fielding percentage and fewest errors after making no errors in the series against the Tigers. Schoop’s recent return has raised the club’s defensive performance even more, since his rifle arm has turned a number of apparent infield hits into outs. Chris Davis spent the whole weekend in right field and played very well while the up-the-middle defense remained terrific.
Every week, columnist Peter Schmuck will grade the performance of the Orioles in five categories. The letter grades are not directly tied to any particular statistic, but are representative of a cumulative evaluation of everything – tangible or intangible – that falls under that particular category.
Peter Schmuck