Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for July 20

Carlos Osorio / Associated Press

It has been a tough slog for the Orioles offense, which has struggled so badly with runners in scoring position recently that Saturday night’s 3-0 victory, which featured one hit with runners in scoring position, seemed like a breakout performance. The actual breakout performance came on Sunday, when the O’s delivered four RISP hits in the same inning after getting just three in their previous eight games. The offense churned out plenty of hits overall during the weekend and batted a combined .306 (34-for-111) and might have regained their offensive mojo just in time for a return to divisional play. Jonathan Schoop was the big bopper all weekend, with three multihit games, a home run and four RBIs.