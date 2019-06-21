Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for Aug. 3

Gail Burton / Associated Press

Though the Orioles offense remains a study in inconsistency, the week featured a number of big performances and a couple of impressive comebacks, though one of those fell a run short. The O’s averaged just under five runs per game and scored six or more runs four times. They scored two runs or fewer in the other three games, but pitched well enough to win two of those games. Overall, the offense batted .247 and featured a couple of very impressive individual performances. Matt Wieters had 10 hits in 20 at-bats and Chris Davis batted .292 with four home runs and 12 RBI.