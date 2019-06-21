Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for Aug. 3

Gail Burton / Associated Press
Though the Orioles offense remains a study in inconsistency, the week featured a number of big performances and a couple of impressive comebacks, though one of those fell a run short. The O’s averaged just under five runs per game and scored six or more runs four times. They scored two runs or fewer in the other three games, but pitched well enough to win two of those games. Overall, the offense batted .247 and featured a couple of very impressive individual performances. Matt Wieters had 10 hits in 20 at-bats and Chris Davis batted .292 with four home runs and 12 RBI.
Kenneth K. Lam / The Baltimore Sun
The defense has set such a high bar this season, that the two errors committed by Orioles fielders over the past five games makes it almost seem like a bad week. In reality, the defense played very well overall and Manny Machado – in particular – continues to put on an amazing show at third base almost every day. There were a couple of glitches up the middle and Nolan Reimold bounced a throw off the hip of Jonathan Schoop on Sunday, but the Orioles remain atop the majors in fielding percentage and fewest errors.
Every week, columnist Peter Schmuck will grade the performance of the Orioles in five categories. The letter grades are not directly tied to any particular statistic, but are representative of a cumulative evaluation of everything – tangible or intangible – that falls under that particular category.