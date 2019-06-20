Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for Aug. 10

Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press

This category is getting monotonous, unless you’re defensive guru Buck Showalter, whose teams always know how to catch and throw the ball. The Orioles already were leading the majors in fielding percentage and fewest errors, so that certainly didn’t change after the club made just one error over the last six games. It wasn’t much of an error either. Manny Machado could not flag down a ball to his right while Ubaldo Jimenez was still pitching a no-hitter on Saturday night. If it wasn’t the guy who makes everything look easy, it might have been ruled a hit.