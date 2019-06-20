Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for Aug. 10

Stephen Dunn / Getty Images
Orioles hitters combined to score fewer than four runs just once over the course of their week on the West Coast, which makes the club’s 3-3 record in the six games against the A’s and Angels a bit of a disappointment even though .500 should be good enough on a road trip to the opposite side of the country. The combined .287 batting average isn’t too shabby either, thanks to huge performances by Jonathan Schoop (11 for 22, 4 doubles, 1 HR), Chris Davis (3 HR, 8 RBI), Caleb Joseph (.462, 2 HR) and Manny Machado (12 for 28, .429). Solid.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press
This category is getting monotonous, unless you’re defensive guru Buck Showalter, whose teams always know how to catch and throw the ball. The Orioles already were leading the majors in fielding percentage and fewest errors, so that certainly didn’t change after the club made just one error over the last six games. It wasn’t much of an error either. Manny Machado could not flag down a ball to his right while Ubaldo Jimenez was still pitching a no-hitter on Saturday night. If it wasn’t the guy who makes everything look easy, it might have been ruled a hit.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Every week, columnist Peter Schmuck will grade the performance of the Orioles in five categories. The letter grades are not directly tied to any particular statistic, but are representative of a cumulative evaluation of everything – tangible or intangible – that falls under that particular category.