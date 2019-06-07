Peter Schmuck's Orioles grades for Sept. 14

GAIL BURTON / Associated Press
Suddenly, the Orioles have rediscovered their mojo at the plate, scoring five runs or more in five of the six games last week and averaging just under seven runs per game. They combined to hit 15 homers and had eight hitters who batted .308 or better. That might be too little too late, but it still was uplifting to see Chris Davis continue to dent the bleachers and take Jonathan Schoop along for the ride. Davis has raised his batting average to a solid .263, which looks pretty nice alongside his 42 home runs and 106 RBIs. Schoop hit two homers on national television Sunday night and now is batting .291 with 14 homers and 37 RBIs in just 244 at-bats. Over a full season, that would work out to a 30-plus, 80-plus performance, which is pretty good for a 23-year-old guy with a Gold Glove future at second base. Adam Jones also dropped some big swings on the Royals, hitting a pair of three-run homers over the weekend. It was almost all good.
Patrick Semansky / Associated Press
Don’t know what’s going on here, but the Orioles committed at least one error in every game last week except the one on ESPN on Sunday night. O’s fielders have led the major leagues in fielding percentage and fewest errors for most of the season, but do not lead in either department any more. The Dodgers have that distinction, though it is a marginal one. Both teams have a .988 percentage, with the difference miniscule, and the Dodgers (63) have committed one fewer error than the O’s (64), but the Giants and Diamondbacks are right in the mix, too. Overall, the O’s still get an “A” grade, but last week was their worst defensive performance – in terms of errors – this year.
Every week, Orioles columnist Peter Schmuck will grade the performance of the Orioles in five categories. The letter grades are not directly tied to any particular statistic, but are representative of a cumulative evaluation of everything – tangible or intangible – that falls under that particular category.