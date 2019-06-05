Orioles-Yankees season series recap
Orioles-Yankees has always meant something special for Baltimore fans. And as the team's split the 2012 regular season series (9-9), there was no shortage of memorable moments. As the teams get set to play an American League Division Series, take a look back at each meeting from this season. Among the highlights are a milestone win for Orioles manager Buck Showalter, 'grand' innings for each team and a controversial call at first base that you might recall. -- David Selig
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad