Orioles-Yankees season series recap

Wei-Yin Chen allowed a homer to the first batter he faced in his major league career (Jeter), and the Yankees won in the 12th inning on Raul Ibanez's RBI double. W: Clay Rapada, L: Pedro Strop, Sv: Mariano Rivera

Derek Jeter went 4-for-4 and the Orioles suffered their first loss of the year after beginning the season with a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins. W: Ivan Nova, L: Brian Matusz

Orioles-Yankees has always meant something special for Baltimore fans. And as the team's split the 2012 regular season series (9-9), there was no shortage of memorable moments. As the teams get set to play an American League Division Series, take a look back at each meeting from this season. Among the highlights are a milestone win for Orioles manager Buck Showalter, 'grand' innings for each team and a controversial call at first base that you might recall. -- David Selig