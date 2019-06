Orioles right-hander Brad Brach allowed a solo home run to the New York Yankees' Chris Young in the top of the 11th. But pinch-hitter Jimmy Paredes delivered a two-run double in the bottom of the inning to give the club a 2-1 victory in the first game of a doubleheader at Camden Yards.

Catcher Brian McCann gave the New York Yankees a 2-1 lead with a solo home run in the top of the ninth, but the Orioles rallied for two runs in the bottom of the inning for their 10th walk-off win of the season. Third baseman Kelly Johnson's RBI double scored first baseman Steve Pearce with the winning run.

Cheering mob at home plate, sunflower seeds, pie in the face. It's become more or less a routine at Camden Yards the past few seasons as the Orioles have celebrated thrilling walk-off wins. Here's a trip through memory lane of those game-ending hits that have sent the Orioles and their fans home happy from the 2012 season to the present.