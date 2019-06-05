Sports Orioles

Orioles vs. Yankees storylines

The main storyline for the Orioles' series in New York this weekend is clear: With a sweep, the O's can pull even with the Yankees in the AL East standings. Even winning two out of three will pull them to within two games of the division lead with a month to play. But there are also some underlying storylines that will begin to unfurl as the teams open the series tonight in the Bronx. Here's a look at five of them. -- David Selig
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
70°