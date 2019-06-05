Orioles vs. Yankees storylines

Mark J. Rebilas, US PRESSWIRE

It's no secret that the Yankees are loaded with left-handed power hitters, which leads you to believe that newly signed veteran Randy Wolf will get some work out of the bullpen this weekend. Curtis Granderson, Robinson Cano, Raul Ibanez, Ichiro and Eric Chavez all hit from the left side of the plate. So, having Wolf and Brian Matusz available out of the pen from the left side will allow Showalter to play more of the matchup game in the late innings. It's something the Orioles haven't done much this season, as primary lefty Troy Patton (currently on the DL) was more of a one-inning guy than a one-batter situational guy. But we'll start to get a sense this weekend whether Wolf is yet another instance of executive vice president Dan Duquette striking gold and turning another team's castaway into a useful piece.