Age: 36 Bats: Right 2013 stats: .277 average/.342 on-base/.402 slugging, 7 homers, 32 RBIs in 98 games Contract: Free agent after season; roughly $4.5 million left in 2013 Why he fits: He is right-handed, versatile and is among the most professional players in baseball. He has played 34 postseason games and has long been a favorite of Buck Showalter's, who managed Young in Texas. He can play all infield positions in a pinch, which would provide some insurance to the oft-injured Brian Roberts at second base. With the Phillies falling apart, Young should be available. But his reputation makes him a viable commodity, so he wouldn't be cheap in salary or a prospect return and he has a full no-trade clause, and that could complicate things as well. Connolly's take: This is the perfect guy for the Orioles down the stretch. He improves their OBP while providing more veteran leadership. But I think they'll be outbid unless they get very aggressive, which they have not been so far in Young's case.