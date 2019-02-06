Orioles spring training roster preview by position
As the Orioles prepare to begin spring training in Sarasota, Fla., and with it the next chapter of the franchise's rebuild under the leadership of executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias and manager Brandon Hyde, the focus will finally shift from the front office to the field.
Without a major league free-agent signing and with many of the familiar faces of past years no longer with the Orioles, the cast of players who will be charged with starting the organization's transformation on the field is a unique one.
This week, we'll break down by position groups who will be in camp, and who could factor in to the team's immediate plans.
- Jon Meoli
-
Orioles spring training roster preview: Outfield full of young talent could help define team's rebuilding process
As the Orioles prepare to begin spring training next week in Sarasota, Fla., and with it the next chapter of the franchise's rebuild under the leadership of executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias and manager Brandon Hyde, the focus will finally shift from the front office to the...
-
Orioles spring training roster preview: Infield in flux outside of Davis and Villar, but plenty of potential in camp
As the Orioles prepare to begin spring training next week in Sarasota, Fla., and with it the next chapter of the franchise's rebuild under the leadership of executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias and manager Brandon Hyde, the focus will finally shift from the front office to the...
-
Orioles spring training roster preview: Chance Sisco's progress the focus at thin catcher position
As the Orioles begin spring training next week in Sarasota and with it the next chapter of the franchise's rebuild under the leadership of executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias and manager Brandon Hyde, the focus will finally shift from the front office to the field. Without a...