Revisiting the most pressing Orioles questions heading into spring training

In a word, 'No.' They didn't. Orioles managing partner Peter Angelos told the Baltimore media and his players at the end of the club's postseason run that he would do what was needed to ensure the team's competitiveness in 2013. And, by all indications, Angelos was prepared to open up the checkbook more this winter if that's what it took. But that was not the path that Duquette chose. Some of this winter's best free agents would have cost the Orioles a first-round draft pick, and Duquette did not want to lose that chip for a franchise that he believes needs to be built from the farm system up. The free agents that were deemed more affordable and not tied to a draft pick did not seem to be worthy of the money they commanded, at least in the eyes of the Orioles' decision-makers. So Duquette continued to scour baseball's underbelly for undervalued assets. And, he'll quickly point out, the club's payroll jumped more than $20 million just by retaining the team's nucleus and paying for contractually stipulated raises.

Hold that thought. Because, maybe, just maybe, this will be addressed with a deal during spring training. So hold the thought, but not your breath. If there were one primary source of frustration this winter for the team's fans, it's that the Orioles did not add a middle-of-the-order bat, which Duquette said would be a priority. The reasoning, according to Duquette and manager Buck Showalter, is that the free-agent bats available did not seem worth the risk and cost. As for trades, potential partners wanted the Orioles' top young players in return, and that wasn't going to happen. So the Orioles will head to spring with basically the same offense they had at the end of the year, sans first baseman Mark Reynolds, who frustrated with his streakiness and frequent strikeouts. But he hit 23 homers and reached base at a better clip than most Oriole regulars. The offense shut down in the playoffs last year when it couldn't hit the longball. And instead of adding professional hitters this offseason who can get on base or a bopper in the middle who can scare the opposition and mask the OBP deficiencies, the offense remained practically status quo, with a few new reserves in the fold. The hope is that full seasons from Nick Markakis, Nolan Reimold, Manny Machado and McLouth will be enough to improve on 2012.

Dan Connolly: On occasion, usually at an obvious jumping-off point in baseball's seemingly never-ending calendar, we like to look at five questions facing the Orioles. We'll get to the most intriguing ones heading into spring training on Tuesday, when pitchers and catchers report in Sarasota, Fla., for their first workout. But today we wanted to put a new twist on an old staple and revisit the five questions we posed at the beginning of this offseason to see how they were answered. Frankly, many of them weren't -- or at least not in the fashion fans were hoping for after the Orioles won 93 games in 2012. There were no major free agents added or blockbuster trades made. The biggest move was the re-signing of left fielder Nate McLouth to a one-year, $2 million deal. Everything else fell into the "building depth, filling roles" categories. The Orioles claimed four players off waivers, made two minor trades, bought a player from the Boston Red Sox and selected a pitcher in the Rule 5 draft. But don't tell executive vice president Dan Duquette that he didn't do anything of significance. He believes the addition of second baseman Alexi Casilla (claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins), the minor league signings of first baseman Travis Ishikawa and outfielder Chris Dickerson and the re-signing of Nate McLouth has improved the club's already strong defense. He thinks that will only help the young pitching staff, which has a lot of talented candidates to compete for spots in the spring. He didn't think this club needed a big name or two. "Sometimes [improvement] is incremental, but everyone likes to add the well-known players," Duquette said. "But the guys we are getting are starting to develop good, productive records, but not a lot of them are already established in the big leagues." The bottom line is that Duquette's plenty happy with where his team is right now, despite the lack of a signature offseason move. "There are always things we can do to get better and we are still looking at ways to improve the ballclub," he said. "But based on the players we have returning and the players we added in the offseason, the Orioles should be very competitive in 2013." Here are the five questions we asked in November. And the updated answers.