Projecting the Orioles' Opening Day roster

Through a slumbersome winter, the Orioles remained mostly quiet as the New York Yankees spent nearly $500 million on offseason acquisitions and both the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays made moves to reload in the American League East. At this point, the Orioles' priciest offseason signing has been right-handed reliever Ryan Webb, who signed a two-year, $4.5 million deal in December. As recently as last Saturday during the team's FanFest event, Orioles executive vice president Dan Duquette emphasized that the club's success won't be built around free agency, but instead player development, international signings and savvy trades. While Duquette has said publicly that he would still like to upgrade the team's pitching by adding at least one free-agent starter -- he also said last month that the team will still spend around $17 million to reach a payroll "closer to $100 million this year" -- the Orioles already will bring 31 pitchers into major league camp. A look at the group the Orioles will bring to spring training indicates that there are fewer roster battles than in previous years. With pitchers and catchers holding their first workout Feb. 14, here's a look at the 60 players who will report to major league spring training camp at the Ed Smith Stadium complex in Sarasota, Fla., and a breakdown of who has a spot on the Opening Day roster and who is battling for a job in the major leagues. (players listed alphabetically within category; * denotes nonroster invitation) -- Eduardo A. Encina, The Baltimore Sun