Orioles Rule 5 picks through the years

The Orioles have a history of taking players in the December Rule 5 draft and keeping them on the 25-man roster. Some stayed a while, like Jay Gibbons, others barely registered a blip on the radar. In fact, we couldn't find photos of two of them: Pitchers Ben Snyder (2009, Giants) and Luke Hagerty (2004, Cubs). Here's a look back at some of the team's picks -- for better or worse -- through the years.