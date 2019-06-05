Seven players who could be key to deciding the ALCS

Andrew Weber, USA Today Sports

If baseball named a Most Valuable Player for the Division Series round, Cruz easily would have earned the award for the Orioles. He potentially could change the game with one swing every time he steps to the plate against Kansas City. Cruz, 34, was 6-for-12 in the series against Detroit. In 12 career games in the ALDS, he has batted .319 with five home runs and eight RBIs. But this year's Most Valuable Oriole has been even better in 12 games in the ALCS. In 2011, six of Cruz's eight hits were home runs as the Texas Rangers beat the Tigers in six games. He had 13 RBIs in the series and was named the ALCS MVP. A year earlier, he was 7-for-20 (.350) with two home runs, five RBIs and three doubles as Texas knocked out the New York Yankees in six games. Cruz has struggled in his career against the Royals' first two starting pitchers. He has four hits in 21 at-bats against right-hander James Shields and one hit in six at-bats against right-hander Yordano Ventura. But two of his five hits against those two were home runs.