Joey Gardner / Baltimore Sun

Rank in organization: No. 9

2015 stats: 128 G, .246/.316/.372, 30 2B, 6 3B, 6 HR, 59 RBIs, 63 R, 43 BB, 100 K, 8 SB, 7 CS

Skinny: The 25-year-old had a monster postseason, helping the Baysox win their first Eastern League title. Yastrzemski batted .406/.452/.906 with six doubles, two triples, two homers, eight RBIs and nine runs scored in nine games.