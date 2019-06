Rank in organization: No. 2 2014 stats (majors): 7-7, 3.93 ERA, 89 1/3 IP, 89 hits, 41 runs (39 earned), 66 strikeouts, 31 walks Skinny: In his last three starts, Gausman is 0-3 with 4.96 ERA. He gave up three runs (two earned) and six hits in four innings as the Orioles lost, 3-1, to the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 27. On Monday, Gausman pitched a career-high 7 1/3 innings. He allowed five runs (four earned) and five hits as the Orioles lost, 6-4, to the Minnesota Twins.

Rank in organization: No. 1 2014 stats (overall): 1-3, 3.27 ERA, 41 1/3 IP, 38 hits, 15 runs, 37 strikeouts, 16 walks Skinny: Bundy was placed on the minor league disabled list Aug. 14 with a strained lat. In his final start of the season, Bundy pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings, giving up five hits against Carolina on Aug. 5.

A look at how the Orioles' top prospects, according to Baseball America, and selected other minor leaguers performed in the 2014 season. Eduardo Rodriguez, the Orioles' No. 3 prospect heading into the season, was traded to the Boston Red Sox on July 31, so he no longer appears in the gallery. All statistics are through the end of the minor league season or Sept. 2 for the players in the major leagues.