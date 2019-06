John Sleezer, Kansas City Star

2012 stats: .253 average, .338 on-base percentage, .403 slugging percentage, 9 HRs, 54 RBIs, 51 R, 24 doubles, 3 triples, 69 Ks, 44 BBs, 13 SB, 4 CS Skinny: Machado had been mired in a slump for much of the last two weeks, but he appears ready to bust out of it. On Sunday, he went 2-for-3 for Bowie and was a triple shy of the cycle. Tuesday, he kept the hot bat, going 2-for-4. Machado has just two RBIs in his last 10 games, however.