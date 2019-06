Delmarva Shorebirds photo by Joey Gardner

2012 stats: 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 2 R (both unearned), 4 hits, 2 BB, 36 Ks in 25 IP Skinny: Seven starts and 25 innings into his professional career, the 19-year-old still hasn't allowed an earned run. That alone speaks volumes. In his most recent start , against Lakewood on Monday, he allowed a career-high three base runners — just typing that is amusing — on two hits and a hit batter but also pitched five innings for the first time. The only run against him came on a passed ball. Take this for what it's worth (which probably isn't much), but Bundy struck out only three batters Monday, the first time he has had fewer strikeouts than innings pitched.