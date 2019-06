Gail Burton / AP

Just as last year’s Orioles offseason had a Chris Davis-sized cloud over it into January, this year’s edition is painted by the protracted courtship of Trumbo. Last year’s 47-home run man would probably be more welcome back as a designated hitter than a right fielder, given the team’s stated interest in improving the outfield defense, but the market is only recently becoming clear for Trumbo.

He turned down the Orioles' $17.2 million qualifying offer, has a draft pick attached to him in free agency and just saw Encarnacion set the slugger market with a deal worth three years and $65 million guaranteed. A short-term deal worth more than the qualifying offer would be ideal for him, but maybe not for the Orioles.