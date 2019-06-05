Over/under predictions on the Orioles' 2013 statistics

Kim Klement, USA Today Sports

In his first year as a full-time closer, Johnson led the American League with 51 saves. Baseball Prospectus' PECOTA predicts a major decline for the right-hander in 2013. BP has Johnson saving just 18 games, and they see his ERA rising (from 2.49 to 3.66) as well as his WHIP (from 1.02 to 1.26). The reasoning is Johnson's relatively low strikeout rate of 5.4 per nine innings. "Since the save became an official statistic in 1969, only four pitchers have had 40 saves while posting a lower strikeout rate than Johnson's," Baseball Prospectus writes. " ... Saying Johnson is not a prototypical closer would be like saying a hammer is not a prototypical power tool -- it'll get the job done; it just won't be as flashy." So, what do you think ... (click through to vote)