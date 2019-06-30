10 most memorable Orioles Opening Days

Baltimore Sun file photo

Three hits each by Gus Triandos (including a 410-foot home run) and Brooks Robinson carry the Orioles who, for the first time since returning to the American League in 1954, open the season at home. An announced 34,377 cheer the defensive play of Robinson, 20, whose diving stops and off-balance pegs thwart the Senators. Left-hander Billy O’Dell pitches 4 1/3 innings of hitless relief to get the victory.