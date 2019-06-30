Sports Orioles

10 most memorable Orioles Opening Days

Opening Day? The Orioles own it. In 61 curtain-raisers, they're 39-22, which includes games in blinding snow and 91-degree heat. Here, in chronological order, are 10 of the most memorable Orioles openers.

Mike Klingaman
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
70°