10 most memorable Orioles Opening Days

Three hits each by Gus Triandos (including a 410-foot home run) and Brooks Robinson carry the Orioles who, for the first time since returning to the American League in 1954, open the season at home. An announced 34,377 cheer the defensive play of Robinson, 20, whose diving stops and off-balance pegs thwart the Senators. Left-hander Billy O’Dell pitches 4 1/3 innings of hitless relief to get the victory.
In their longest opener on record -- 13 innings -- the Orioles set the stage for the championship season to come. Both Robinsons -- Brooks and newly acquired Frank -- hit a home run, and Paul Blair steals two bases on a chilly 44-degree afternoon. The Orioles rally to tie the game in the ninth inning before winning it on a bases-loaded balk by Boston's Jim Lonborg.
Opening Day? The Orioles own it. In 61 curtain-raisers, they're 39-22, which includes games in blinding snow and 91-degree heat. Here, in chronological order, are 10 of the most memorable Orioles openers.
