Gene Sweeney Jr., Baltimore Sun

Stats: 1-2, 4.04 ERA in 8 games (7 starts) at Triple-A Norfolk; 2-4, 3.11 in 8 starts at Double-A Bowie; 1-3, 6.21 ERA in 9 games (5 starts) with Orioles. Skinny: Gausman has the best shot of joining the big league club before Sept. 1. His previous start was pushed up one day to Sunday, and he threw just three innings, indicating the Orioles could call him up over the next few days in Boston or New York if he's needed as an extra bullpen arm. Regardless, Gausman will be on the Orioles' roster in September. His fastball-changeup mix can get hitters out at the big league level, and he held opponents to a .194 batting average in four bullpen appearances. Chances he joins the roster: 100 percent.