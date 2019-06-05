Orioles' lowlights in 2013 season

Al Messerschmidt, Getty Images

The Orioles won two out of three games in Tampa Bay against the Rays to start the 2013 season, but fans' excitement was tempered a bit when second baseman Brian Roberts was injured in the ninth inning of the season finale on April 4. Attempting to steal second base, Roberts had to be carried off the field after hurting his right hamstring. The 35-year-old veteran infielder returned to the lineup at the end of June, and he batted .249 with eight home runs and 39 RBIs in 77 games.