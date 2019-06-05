Orioles' lowlights in 2013 season

Although the Orioles had plenty of highlights in 2013, they failed to make a second straight trip to the playoffs. From closer Jim Johnson's major league-leading nine blown save opportunities to losing three straight games in Arizona in August to Manny Machado's knee injury in the final week of the season, there were several lowlights for the Orioles this year. Take a look through some of the worst moments of the 2013 season, ordered chronologically and picked by Orioles writers Dan Connolly, Eduardo A. Encina and editor Dean Jones Jr., and vote for the worst at the end.