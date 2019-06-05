Orioles' key offseason additions and subtractions

Throughout the offseason, fans have waited for the Orioles to add at least one high-priced free agent who could help the club return to the playoffs this season. And, for the most part, they're still waiting as pitchers and catchers report Thursday to Sarasota, Fla., for the start of spring training. It appeared that the Orioles had made a significant signing in December when the club agreed to terms on a two-year, $15 million deal with closer Grant Balfour. The agreement, however, fell through later that month after the Orioles had issues with the veteran right-hander's physical. Orioles executive vice president Dan Duquette then said last month that the club still hoped to increase its payroll to around $100 million this season. That hasn't happened, but the team has added a few players on minor league deals with invitations to spring training who could make an impact in the major leagues. The Orioles also selected a player in Major League Baseball's Rule 5 draft for the third straight offseason, made four trades and added several relief pitchers and candidates to fill the holes in left field and at designated hitter. Here's a look at the notable new players -- in alphabetical order -- who will attend spring training with the Orioles, as well as some of the familiar faces who have moved to other places this year. --Dean Jones Jr., The Baltimore Sun