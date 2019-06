Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press

Age: 22

Draft: 2011 (first round)

2015 stats (Bowie): 8 GP (8 GS), 0-3, 3.68 ERA, 22 IP, 25 K, 5 BB, 1.182 WHIP

AFL stats: 2 GP (2 GS), 1-1, 4.50 ERA, 2 IP, 1 K, 0 BB, 1.00 WHIP

Note: Bundy was scratched from his last start with right elbow stiffness, but the Orioles don't consider it serious right now. However, he will not pitch in the AFL the rest of the way.