Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun

New Orioles' Jeremy Hellickson is pictured in the dugout during the game against the Royals. The Orioles acquired Hellickson in a trade with the Phillies for outfielder Hyun Soo Kim and minor leaguer Garrett Cleavinger and money last Friday. The Orioles defeated the Royals by score of 2 to 1 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.