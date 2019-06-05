Ranking the greatest offensive seasons in Orioles history

RICHARD STACKS / Baltimore Sun

Stats: .316 average/.410 on-base/.637 slugging. 49 homers, 122 runs, 122 RBIs. 7.6 Wins above replacement (WAR), 8.9 offensive WAR (oWAR), .427 Weighted on-base average (wOBA).Skinny: No matter what Davis does, it just seems unlikely he -- or anyone -- can top Robinson's first season in an Orioles uniform. Not only did he have amazing numbers, but Robinson's season catapulted the club into its most dominant run. He won the Triple Crown (leading the league in homers, RBIs and batting average) and the AL MVP award while ushering the club to its first World Series title. His 49 homers are now tied for 43rd overall in one season, but hitting 50 or more homers had happened just 17 times at that point in the sport's history. And remember, Robinson did it at a time when fans and players were complaining that pitchers had a competitive advantage.