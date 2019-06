Gene Sweeney Jr., Baltimore Sun

After Davis had three home runs and 11 RBIs in the three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays, he continued his hot start in the home opener. With one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, Davis hit a go-ahead grand slam off Minnesota Twins left-hander Tyler Robertson, giving the Orioles a 9-5 win in front of an announced 46,653 fans at Camden Yards. Through four games, Davis -- who had five RBIs in the win over the Twins -- was batting .600 with four home runs and 16 RBIs.