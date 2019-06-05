Orioles free agent targets who had issues with their physicals
The recent issues that arose in right-hander Yovani Gallardo's physical with the Orioles have been an occasion to dig through some of the other medical discoveries made after the team agreed to free agent contracts with players. Here are some of the more prominent players who had deals with the team impacted because of conditions found in their physical.
Jon Meoli
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad