Five questions facing the Orioles heading into 2013 season
This is unchartered waters for "Five questions facing the Orioles." Pretty much since we started this intermittent feature several years ago, the theme was always what the Orioles needed to do to return to respectability. We highlighted the five things that had to go absolutely right for the upcoming season (or second half or offseason) for the Orioles to finally have a winning record for the first time since 1997. They did that last year by using 52 players on the active roster, and juggling them expertly, thanks to supreme button-pusher Buck Showalter. Now the theme here is different. What are the five most pressing questions facing the Orioles as they begin the 2013 season Tuesday at Tropicana Field with the legitimate goal of winning the American League East or at least returning to the postseason for a second consecutive year? We'll do our best to answer those questions now -- but be understanding. We're still adjusting to this new wrinkle. We can't even use the staple question about the club's newcomers. Of those on the 25-man roster, 23 were with the Orioles last year. The new guys are utility man Alexi Casilla and long reliever T.J. McFarland -- and, at least initially, their roles are on the periphery. Here's a fresh and ground-breaking "Five Questions Facing the Orioles" -- Dan Connolly