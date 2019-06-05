Assessing the Orioles' possibilities at first base

At this point, he is the Opening Day starting first baseman (with Nolan Reimold, Wilson Betemit and Danny Valencia potentially filling Davis' primary DH role). Davis was supposed to be the main guy last year, but frankly, he did not play as well at first as he or the club would have liked. Eventually, Reynolds seized the job and Davis was moved all around the diamond (and to DH). Before Davis came to Baltimore, he had a reputation of being an above-average first baseman. Haven't seen that yet, but Davis -- and manager Buck Showalter -- believe he still has the potential defensively.

Dan Connolly: I had a few minutes to kill while I was in the Nashville airport Thursday before I boarded my plane to come back to Baltimore, leaving another MLB winter meetings behind. So I signed onto my Twitter account and announced that I'd be taking Orioles questions for a little bit. Within five minutes, I had about 60 questions sent to me. I answered a few of them before I had to get in line for the flight. As I headed to the line, I passed by Orioles executive vice president Dan Duquette and told him I'd give him my phone so he could answer a bunch of the questions. He laughed and said it was great to see how much interest there was in the team. I'd say at least half of the Twitter questions I received Thursday had something to do with the Orioles' first base situation, whether it was inquiries about Chris Davis or Mark Reynolds or the club's potential trade or free agent targets. Now, with news Sunday night that Reynolds agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal (plus incentives based on plate appearances) with the Cleveland Indians, I figured this would be a good time to look at the Orioles' first base options, analyze several candidates and add any updates or thoughts I might have. The possibilities: