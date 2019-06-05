Candidates to be the Orioles' No. 5 starter [Pictures]

Age: 26 Throws: Left 2012 Orioles stats: 6-10, 4.87 ERA in 98 innings over 34 games (16 starts) 2013 spring stats: 1-1, 2.40 ERA in 15 innings over five games (three starts) Why he'll be the fifth starter: Because he has had a good camp, and the Orioles may want a second left-hander in the rotation. They may also want to keep Rule 5 pick T.J. McFarland, who would fit best in the bullpen. And instead of having three left-handed relievers, Matusz could return to the rotation, where he had been his entire career until last August. Plus, Matusz was supposed to be a future ace; it's tough to completely abandon that path this early in his career. Why he won't be: Because he excelled as a reliever in 18 games after struggling for the past year and a half as a starter. Last year, he had a 1.35 ERA, with opponents hitting .114 against him, as a reliever; he had a 5.42 ERA and a .305 opponents' batting average as a starter. If Arrieta hadn't pitched so well this spring, Matusz could have been the favorite. But he serves a need in the bullpen and is good at it. Bottom line: Matusz can still be a key member of the staff -- he may start at some point in 2013 -- but he's best suited, for now, in the bullpen.

Age: 27 Throws: Right 2012 Orioles stats: 3-9, 6.20 ERA in 114 2/3 innings over 24 games (18 starts) 2013 spring stats: 1-0, 1.56 ERA in 17 1/3 innings over five games (four starts) Why he'll be the fifth starter: Because he arguably has the best arsenal of any Orioles pitcher battling for a 25-man roster spot, and he's had the best spring of all the candidates. Arrieta was last year's Opening Day starter for a reason. He's got the work ethic and talent to be a successful major league starter, and perhaps a dominant one. He's at the point where he can no longer learn from Triple-A hitters. He's 27 and needs to fail or succeed in the big leagues. Why he won't be: Because the Orioles have seen this movie before. Arrieta has shown glimpses -- like his nine-strikeout performance against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night -- in the past, but he'll just as quickly revert to nibbling around the strike zone, elevating his pitch count early and failing to deliver a quality start. Showalter's not handing the roster spot to Arrieta yet, making him continue to prove that he's got things figured out. Bottom line: The sense is the Orioles want Arrieta to win this job, and he's making it happen. It would be an upset if he doesn't get it.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter understands the interest that the competition for the club's fifth starter has generated. It was one of the few battles in camp this spring. And, as far as the Orioles are concerned, it pitted some familiar names  -- Jake Arrieta, Brian Matusz and Zach Britton, for instance -- against each other. Showalter, though, makes the point that the club's five-man rotation on Opening Day is almost certainly not going to stay that way throughout the 2013 season. Last year, for example, the Orioles used 12 different pitchers to start a game. Eight made at least 10 starts. Only one pitcher, Wei-Yin Chen, made more than 20. And that's on a team that won 93 games. So, all of the names below likely will make some starts for the Orioles this season --  except, maybe, T.J. McFarland, a Rule 5 draft pick who, if he doesn't make the 25-man roster, likely will have to be offered back to the Cleveland Indians. And they'll surely take him back. But it's March. And we want to know who will claim the final spot in the rotation behind Jason Hammel, Chen, Miguel Gonzalez and Chris Tillman. Forget all of that "all of them may start at some point" rationale. At this point, the best guess for the fifth starter is Jake Arrieta, who is seemingly separating himself from the pack with a strong spring. But it's not over yet. Showalter keeps preaching that, too. Here's a look at the race, the candidates -- in order of likelihood -- and why they will or won't seize the final rotation spot. -- Dan Connolly / The Baltimore Sun