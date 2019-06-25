Browse photos above of Orioles fan Merle Caples, 95, of Ambler, Pa. A Marine who served during World War II, Caples, a longtime Westminster resident, contracted macular degeneration and lost much of her vision 10 years ago. In tribute to Caples and others like her, the Orioles will host National Federation of the Blind Night on Sept. 18, when they play the Toronto Blue Jays at Camden Yards.