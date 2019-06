After the Orioles traded Jim Johnson to the Oakland Athletics in December 2013 and failed to sign a proven closer in free agency, right-hander Tommy Hunter inherited the ninth-inning role to start the 2014 season.

After Tommy Hunter struggled at the beginning of the 2014 season, the Orioles turned to left-hander Zach Britton in the ninth-inning role. Britton converted 37 of 41 save opportunities, and he finished with a 1.65 ERA.

Jim Johnson broke Randy Myers' franchise record for saves in a season with 51 in 2012 before he saved 50 in 2013. Myers, who saved 45 in 1997, had 76 saves in two seasons with the Orioles. Since then, relievers who have served as the Orioles closer have had mixed results -- some good, mostly bad.