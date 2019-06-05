A closer look at Jim Johnson's blown saves in 2013

Greg Fiume, Getty Images

Situation: Orioles led 6-4 heading into the top of the ninth and Johnson gave up 5 runs. Result: 10-6 loss Play-by-play: - L. Scott grounded out to second - K. Johnson homered to deep left center - J. Lobaton walked - Y. Escobar walked, J. Lobaton to second - D. Jennings singled to shallow left, J. Lobaton to third, Y. Escobar to second - M. Joyce doubled to shallow right center, J. Lobaton and Y. Escobar scored, D. Jennings to third - D. O'Day relieved J. Johnson - B. Zobrist doubled to shallow right, D. Jennings and M. Joyce scored - E. Longoria doubled to shallow right, B. Zobrist to third - J. Loney intentionally walked - L. Scott walked, B. Zobrist scored, E. Longoria to third, J. Loney to second - K. Johnson grounded into double play pitcher to catcher to first, E. Longoria out at home