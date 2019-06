Greg Fiume / Getty Images

2013 ALL-STAR GAME: One year after their first winning season since 1997, the Orioles sent five players to the All-Star Game, the first time they sent that many since '97. Chris Tillman (l-r), Adam Jones, Chris Davis, J.J. Hardy and Manny Machado pose for a photo with their All-Star jerseys before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Camden Yards on July 14, 2013 in Baltimore.