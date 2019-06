Despite a lackluster offensive season in 2013, Nick Markakis will still start in right field for the Orioles. He hit .271 with 10 home runs and 59 RBIs last year.

Orioles starting center fielder Adam Jones batted .285 with 33 home runs and 108 RBIs last season. He was named to the American League All-Star team for the third time in his career and won a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger award.

Other than starting center fielder Adam Jones and starting right fielder Nick Markakis, the Orioles expect to have nine other players who will compete for playing time in left field this season. Look through images of the 11 outfielders who are expected to be in camp in Sarasota, Fla., to become familiar with them.