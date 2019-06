Eduardo A. Encina, Baltimore Sun

Luke Terry, 14, had his right arm amputated when he was 19 months old, but that hasn't stopped him from following his dream of being a professional catcher. He was a guest of the Orioles on Wednesday, was able to work with bench coach John Russell and catchers Welington Castillo and Caleb Joseph before the game. He will be participating in the ceremonial first catch before tonight's game.