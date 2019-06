Lloyd Fox / The Baltimore Sun

Lewis (Maryland) was better known as a Pro Bowl kick and punt returner, but at times he was also an effective downfield receiving threat. Lewis (5th round, 153rd overall) caught 41 passes for 784 yards and six touchdowns in 1998, averaging 19.1 yards per reception. His opportunities diminished after that and by 2000 he was primarily a return man. The Houston Texans selected Lewis in the expansion draft in 2002 and he finished his career in 2004 after playing two unremarkable seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars.