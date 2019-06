Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Who is leading the way so far for the presumptive World Series favorites? A man who was deemed surplus to requirements, but was snatched from the Orioles’ clutches and is now invaluable with Kyle Schwarber out for the year: Dexter Fowler. Fowler is batting .455 with four extra-base hits. (Though he was the player who collided with Schwarber in the outfield.)