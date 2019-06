Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun

No.: 12 Position: Outfielder Birthdate: Nov. 7, 1988 Height/weight: 6-2/180 Bats/throws: R/R 2015 stats (Orioles): 12 G, .241/.290/.379 slash line, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 RBI Skinny: The strong-armed Cuban defector reached the majors for the first time in 2015 but has plenty of competition to earn a role with the Orioles. Unless injury problems crop up, Alvarez will likely serve as a depth outfielder at Triple-A in 2016.