James Borchuck / MCT

Stats: .283/.314/.432, 14 home runs and 71 RBIs Highlights: Machado's season ended Sept. 23, 2013, after suffering a knee injury against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. In his 156 games, the 21-year-old finished third in the American League in hits (187) and first in doubles (51), three shy of Alex Rodriguez's age-level mark. The Orioles also lost their shot at an AL wild-card berth against the Rays in that series, and finished 85-77 overall. Machado picked up his first Gold Glove Award, first All-Star Game nod and only Platinum Glove Award.