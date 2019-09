Orioles beat reporter Jeff Zrebiec grades the Orioles players on their first-half performances. Grades are based on performance relative to each individual's role on the Orioles' roster. They are not intended to rate players in relation to each other or to other teams. Only players with 50 or more at-bats and pitchers with 20 or more innings were graded. (Read a text-only version of the report card here .)