Baseline interference calls (or noncalls): a short, selective Orioles history

Associated Press file
In Game 4 of the 1969 World Series, the New York Mets and Orioles were tied in the bottom of the 10th inning at Shea Stadium when New York's Jerry Grote led off with a double and pinch hitter J.C. Martin laid down a sacrifice bunt. Orioles left-handed relief pitcher Pete Richert fielded the bunt, threw to first and hit Martin, who was running inside the foul line. The ball bounced away and pinch runner Rod Gaspar scored the winning run. Despite the Orioles' protestations, interference was not called. The plate umpire, below, was Lou DiMuro, and the umpire at first base was Shag Crawford. Second baseman Davey Johnson was covering the bag.
Here's Rule 7.09 (k): It is interference by a batter or runner when in running the last half of the distance from home base to first base while the ball is being fielded to first base, he runs outside (to the right of) the three-foot line, or inside (to the left of) the foul line and, in the umpire's judgment, interferes with the fielder taking the throw at first base, or attempting to field a batted ball. The lines marking the three-foot lane are a part of that "lane" but the interpretation to be made is that a runner is required to have both feet within the three-foot lane or on the lines marking the lane. Penalty: The runner is out and the ball is dead.
Roberto Borea / AP
In Game 2 of the 1996 American League Division Series, with the Orioles and Cleveland Indians tied 4-4 in the bottom of the eighth inning at Camden Yards, the Orioles' B.J. Surhoff grounded toward the mound with the bases loaded. Indians relief pitcher Paul Assenmacher fielded the ball and tossed it to Sandy Alomar Jr. at home for one out. Alomar's throw to first skipped past first baseman Jeff Kent, allowing a run to score in what became a 7-4 Orioles victory. Alomar was unable to see Kent, he said, because Surhoff was running inside the foul line. Interference was not called. Above, plate umpire Greg Kosc gestures between Alomar, left, and Indians manager Mike Hargrove, who were arguing the noncall.
The Orioles lost a run Sunday against the Boston Red Sox because of an interference call on batter Keon Broxton. It wasn't the first time the team was involved in a controversial interference call -- or noncall -- along the first base line.