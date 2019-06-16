Baseline interference calls (or noncalls): a short, selective Orioles history

Associated Press file

In Game 4 of the 1969 World Series, the New York Mets and Orioles were tied in the bottom of the 10th inning at Shea Stadium when New York's Jerry Grote led off with a double and pinch hitter J.C. Martin laid down a sacrifice bunt. Orioles left-handed relief pitcher Pete Richert fielded the bunt, threw to first and hit Martin, who was running inside the foul line. The ball bounced away and pinch runner Rod Gaspar scored the winning run. Despite the Orioles' protestations, interference was not called. The plate umpire, below, was Lou DiMuro, and the umpire at first base was Shag Crawford. Second baseman Davey Johnson was covering the bag.

Here's Rule 7.09 (k): It is interference by a batter or runner when in running the last half of the distance from home base to first base while the ball is being fielded to first base, he runs outside (to the right of) the three-foot line, or inside (to the left of) the foul line and, in the umpire's judgment, interferes with the fielder taking the throw at first base, or attempting to field a batted ball. The lines marking the three-foot lane are a part of that "lane" but the interpretation to be made is that a runner is required to have both feet within the three-foot lane or on the lines marking the lane. Penalty: The runner is out and the ball is dead.