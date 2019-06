Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun

Overall record: 87-75

Record against Orioles: 9-10

Key loss for Orioles: On April 13, second baseman Stephen Drew hit a pinch-hit grand slam in the seventh inning off Tommy Hunter to give the Yankees a 6-5 win.

Of note: The Orioles did sweep the season-ending series to finish 81-81 and go into the offseason with a five-game winning streak. The three losses also made the Yankees sweat out home-field advantage for Tuesday’s wild card game. But the Astros lost on Sunday to give it to the Yankees.